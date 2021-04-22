Talbot kicked out 39 of 40 shots Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Arizona.

Talbot was sensational, earning No. 1 star honors with his best single-game saves total in over a month. Arizona's Christian Dvorak opened the scoring on a power play less than eight minutes into the game, but Talbot was perfect the rest of the way and rolled up his fourth consecutive victory. The 33-year-old Talbot has proven to be one of the best offseason free-agent signings of 2020-21, going 16-6-3 with a 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage.