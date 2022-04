Talbot made 21 saves on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.

It wasn't Talbot's sharpest game, allowing three goals on only 24 shots, but he earned the win thanks to a three-goal third period from the Wild. The 34-year-old goaltender now has wins in consecutive starts while splitting time with Marc-Andre Fleury. Talbot's record improves to 31-12-4 on the season with a .911 save percentage. It'll likely be Fleury in net tomorrow when the Wild close out a back-to-back in Seattle.