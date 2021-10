Talbot stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Seattle.

Talbot did well to give is team a chance, but Haydn Fleury beat him once each in the first and second periods before Seattle sealed it with a pair of empty-netters in the final minute of the third. This was the first loss of the season for Talbot, who came into this one with a 5-0-0 record and remains the clear-cut starter in Minnesota's net over Kaapo Kahkonen.