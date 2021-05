Talbot gave up three goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot can't really be blamed for either of the Golden Knights' two tallies in the second period, which both came as a result of the Wild's defensive breakdowns. Despite the decrease in shots again, Talbot took a third straight loss. The 33-year-old netminder is still likely to start Monday's Game 5 in Vegas with the Wild's season on the line.