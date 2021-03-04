Talbot gave up four goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Talbot gave up nine goals and went 0-1-1 in two appearances in Vegas. In Wednesday's game, he simply didn't get enough support from his teammates. The Ontario native slipped to 4-3-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine outings. With two poor outings in a row from Talbot, Kaapo Kahkonen is likely due for a start. The Wild play a back-to-back in Arizona on Friday and Saturday.