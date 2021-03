Talbot made 26 saves in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday.

The Wild took a 2-0 lead, but Talbot and his teammates couldn't hold onto it. Their legs seemed heavy around the buzzing dawgs. Talbot has allowed 13 goals in his last three games, all of which were losses. He's losing his grip on the starter's gig, especially with the Wild in the hunt for a playoff gig. They need to win and Talbot might not be the best option for that right now.