Talbot will guard the home net in Monday's game versus the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has regained some job security due to his recent performances, as he has posted a .941 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record over his last three starts. He's set up well to stay hot Monday, as the Ducks rank 30th in the league with 2.19 goals per game.