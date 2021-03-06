Talbot will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Talbot lost each of his last two starts, registering an .864 save percentage in the process. On the other hand, creasemate Kaapo Kahkonen has won six straight games while producing a .938 save percentage. Talbot is barely hanging onto the No. 1 job, and he'll need a strong performance against the Coyotes to maintain his job security. He's set up well Saturday, as the Coyotes are in a bit of a slump with losses in three of their last four outings.