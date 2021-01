Talbot allowed one goal on 27 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Ducks.

Talbot and John Gibson dueled for the better part of the first two periods. In the third, Nicolas Deslauriers beat Talbot for the game's only goal, giving Talbot a tough loss, his first in three starts. The 33-year-old goalie has yielded seven goals on 94 shots for a .926 save percentage so far. There's a decent chance he'll get a chance at redemption in another meeting with the Ducks on Wednesday.