Talbot stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Talbot didn't play poorly, but a deflected shot by Logan O'Connor and a rebound goal from Valeri Nichushkin got past him. The 33-year-old Talbot dropped to 3-2-0 with the hard-luck loss. He has a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage through six appearances this season. This was the Avalanche's first game without Nathan MacKinnon (lower body), and they looked beatable. Talbot will have plenty of appeal in most formats for Thursday's game against the Avs, which ends a four-game series between the teams.