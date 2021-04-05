Talbot will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot is red-hot right now, putting up a .950 save percentage and a 7-1-1 record over his last nine appearances. His only regulation loss in that stretch was against the Avalanche when he faced 55 shots and let five slip by. The Avs lead the league with 35.4 shots per game, so Talbot has high fantasy upside Monday, though there's plenty of risk against players like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.