Talbot will guard the home goal in Monday's game versus the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Talbot will start the final game of a three-game series versus the Blues. The 33-year-old gave up a late lead against the Blues on Saturday, finishing with 30 saves on 33 shots during the overtime loss. It should be another hard-fought battle, though it's still uncertain whether the Blues will add or subtract ahead of Monday's trade deadline.