Talbot will defend the cage versus San Jose at home Friday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Talbot has performed well in his first three outings as he has posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage. Barring any significant dropoff in performance, the 33-year-old netminder figures to continue featuring heavily for the Wild, though the team's heir apparent Kaapo Kahkonen could see plenty of opportunities as well.