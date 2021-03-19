Talbot gave up five goals on 55 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Talbot was blitzed in the first period, as the Avalanche scored twice on 25 shots. He didn't have it much easier in the second, allowing another goal on 19 shots. The Avs added another pair on 11 shots in the third period to complete a dominant win. Talbot fell to 6-5-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Wild and Avalanche clash again Saturday, but it's unclear if Talbot will get a shot at redemption or if Kaapo Kahkonen will take a turn in the crease.