Talbot allowed five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

This was simply not a good outing for Talbot, as he wasted a big comeback effort from his Wild teammates. The 33-year-old has had few missteps this season with a 17-7-4 record in 29 appearances. He's added a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage as the Wild's No. 1 goalie. Talbot started on back-to-back days and allowed nine goals on 53 shots to the Blues, so it shouldn't be considered a guarantee he finishes the three-game set Saturday.