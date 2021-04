Talbot stopped 28 of 30 shots Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Arizona.

Talbot turned in a fine afternoon performance, allowing just a Jakob Chychrun power-play goal and a Phil Kessel tap-in en route to his 13th win of the year. The 33-year-old Talbot has proven to be an astute offseason pick-up for Minnesota, putting together a 2.43 GAA and .923 save percentage over 23 appearances while splitting the workload with rookie Kaapo Kahkonen.