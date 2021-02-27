Talbot made 27 saves on 28 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Talbot made his first start since Feb. 2, and he didn't seem to have any lingering rust. Only a Jeff Carter goal late in the third period spoiled his shutout. The 33-year-old Talbot improved to 4-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .926 save percentage through seven appearances. While Talbot was out, Kaapo Kahkonen played pretty well, so the Wild's goaltending situation could edge closer to a timeshare than initially expected at the start of the year. It'll likely be Kahkonen starting with Talbot backing up in Saturday's rematch with the Kings.