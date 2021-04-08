Talbot stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

There was no love lost between these two teams Wednesday. Talbot was able to block out the chaos and beat a team that had given him fits earlier in the year. The 33-year-old improved to 12-6-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 21 appearances. With the season series versus the Avalanche done, Talbot should generally face easier matchups over the last month of the campaign. The Wild head to St. Louis for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.