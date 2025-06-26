Butler was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Wild in exchange for Brendan Gaunce on Thursday.

Butler made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 campaign, logging just 0:54 of ice time in his lone appearance. He spent all of last season with AHL Cleveland and recorded two goals, an assist and 74 PIM over 37 appearances. He'll get a change of scenery for the 2025-26 season, but it seems unlikely that he'll spend significant time in the NHL.