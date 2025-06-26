Wild's Cameron Butler: Traded to Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Wild in exchange for Brendan Gaunce on Thursday.
Butler made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 campaign, logging just 0:54 of ice time in his lone appearance. He spent all of last season with AHL Cleveland and recorded two goals, an assist and 74 PIM over 37 appearances. He'll get a change of scenery for the 2025-26 season, but it seems unlikely that he'll spend significant time in the NHL.