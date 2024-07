Crotty put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way deal with the Wild on Monday.

Crotty made his NHL debut for the Coyotes last season, logging 10:03 of ice time in a 4-2 win over Dallas on March 24. The 25-year-old blueliner failed to write his name on the scoresheet but did dish out four hits to go with two blocks. Offensively, Crotty is nothing to write home about, so fantasy players probably shouldn't bother tracking whether he is playing in the AHL or NHL next season.