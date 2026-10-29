Lambos was Michael Russo of The Athletic from AHL Iowa on Thursday, per Michael Russo.

Lambos will head up to the big club Thursday after Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Tuesday's win over the Mammoth. The 23-year-old Lambos has been solid for AHL Iowa across his eight appearances this season, where he's posted two points and a minus-2 rating. He'll likely serve as the team's seventh defenseman in practice ahead of Thursday's clash against the Islanders, but he might have a chance to make his season debut if Spurgeon's injury persists.