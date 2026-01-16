Lambos was shipped down to AHL Iowa on Friday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Lambos served as a healthy scratch versus the Jets on Thursday, so this move is likely just to keep him playing games rather than sitting in the press box. In a corresponding move, David Jiricek was promoted to the NHL roster. With AHL Iowa this year, the 23-year-old Lambos has generated three goals and five assists while posting a minus-5 rating.