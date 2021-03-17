Soucy posted an assist, three hits and 10 PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Soucy stirred up some controversy when he charged Coyotes winger Conor Garland in the first period. Just after Soucy got out of the penalty box, he fought Lawson Crouse, who was ejected from the game for instigating the altercation. The 26-year-old Soucy contributed his assist in the third period on a Mats Zuccarello goal. Through 22 contests, Soucy has eight points, 32 PIM, a plus-12 rating, 24 hits and 24 blocked shots.