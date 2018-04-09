Wild's Carson Soucy: Called up from minors
Soucy was promoted from AHL Iowa on Monday.
Soucy logged three games for the Wild this season, in which he averaged 14:50 of ice time and failed to pick up a point. A bevy of blue line injuries to Ryan Suter (ankle), Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) and Gustav Olofsson (concussion) could open the door for the 23-year-old Soucy to get his first taste of playoff hockey.
