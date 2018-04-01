Wild's Carson Soucy: Called up to big stage

Soucy was recalled from AHL Iowa on Sunday.

The man with the moniker "Dr. Souce" ascends to the parent club having accumulated 14 assists and 15 points through 70 games with the AHL's Wild since latching on with the minor-league affiliate last season. Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Soucy is a strong defenseman who could be utilized in the final four games with Ryan Suter (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (hamstring) and Gustav Olofsson (concussion) injured for the Wild.