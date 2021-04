Soucy delivered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Soucy set up Nico Sturm for an insurance tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Soucy has matched his career high in points with 14, needing just 37 games this year after it took his 55 contests in 2019-20 to reach the same mark. He's added 34 shots on net, 47 PIM, 45 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating this season.