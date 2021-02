Soucy was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Thursday, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Soucy was one of 10 players on the Wild placed on the list Feb. 8, and he finally was cleared Thursday. He has yet to be added back to the roster, so he'll need to be added before returning to the lineup. The 26-year-old has tallied two assists in 11 games this season.