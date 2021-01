Soucy dished out three hits, had two blocks and six PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Colorado.

The 26-year-old's heavy game has kept him in the lineup for all eight games this season, racking up 11 hits, seven blocks and a plus-4 rating over that span. Soucy has also flashed some offense in his past five games, supplying two assists and five shots. Despite the recent uptick in production, Soucy should still be off fantasy radars going forward with his limited offensive prowess.