Wild's Carson Soucy: Dealing with illness
Soucy is under the weather and is considered a game-time call against Vancouver on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Soucy is averaging a mere 15:41 of ice time this season, but that hasn't stopped him from racking up six goals and six helpers in 49 appearances. While the blueliner shouldn't be considered an offensive powerhouse, he could provide solid depth scoring in deeper formats. If Soucy can't play Thursday, Greg Pateryn figures to jump back into the lineup.
