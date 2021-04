Soucy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Soucy helped out on a Victor Rask goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Soucy has a career-high 17 points, a plus-23 rating, 49 PIM, 52 hits, 44 blocked shots and 40 shots on net through 43 contests. With modest production across the board, the Alberta native is a solid choice for fantasy managers in deeper formats.