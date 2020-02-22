Soucy picked up an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Oilers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Alberta native was having a good game with a goal, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in 11:27 prior to the injury. Soucy is up to 14 points in 55 outings this year, but it's uncertain when he'll be able to get back into action. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Blues. If he can't play, Brad Hunt would likely enter the lineup in a third-pairing role.