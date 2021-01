Soucy earned a plus-1 rating across 13:00 of ice time in Saturday's overtime win over the Kings.

Soucy earned himself a three-year, $8.25 million extension with Minnesota this offseason, as he's off to a decent start in 2021. More known for his defensive mindset, he's accumulated just one block and a hit through his first two games this season. Expect Soucy to continue to handle a bottom-pair role this season, with limited upside on offense.