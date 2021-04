Soucy registered an assist, three shots on net and two PIM in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Blues.

Soucy set up Zach Parise for the Wild's only goal Friday. In the third period, Soucy took a minor penalty for boarding Robert Thomas, which left the Blues' forward with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear if Soucy will face supplemental discipline for the hit, but he has already been suspended once this season.