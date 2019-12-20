Soucy produced an assist, four PIM, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Soucy has turned it up on offense in December -- the defenseman has three goals and four assists in his last 10 games. He's up to nine points, 40 hits and a plus-17 rating in 33 contests overall. The 25-year-old is holding his own on the blue line, but he may see his role shrink now that Jared Spurgeon (hand) is back in the lineup.