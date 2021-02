Soucy posted an assist and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Soucy missed three games while getting back up to speed after a stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The 26-year-old blueliner has posted three assists, 14 PIM, a plus-7 rating, 13 blocked shots and 13 hits through 12 contests. Expect the Alberta native to remain in a third-pairing role when the Wild's defense corps is at full health.