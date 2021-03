Soucy scored a goal on his only shot and added two PIM with two hits in a 4-3 win over Vegas on Wednesday.

The big defenseman tallied the eventual game-winner when he hammered a one-timer past Marc-Andre Fleury from the right circle, extending Minnesota's lead to 4-1 in the third period. It was the first goal of the season for Soucy, who scored seven times in 55 games as a rookie in 2019-20.