Wild's Carson Soucy: Held off scoresheet in return
Soucy (illness) registered one shot on goal, one hit and a blocked shot in 13:44 during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Soucy returned after a two-game absence but wasn't able to make a contribution on offense. The rookie defenseman remains at 12 points to go with 56 hits, 52 shots and 39 blocks through 50 contests this season.
