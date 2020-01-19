Wild's Carson Soucy: Lights lamp in blowout win
Soucy potted a goal on two shots, dished two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.
Soucy tallied at 16:27 of the first period to make it a 2-0 lead for the Wild at the time. The rookie defenseman had an eight-game point drought entering Saturday. He's notched 11 points, 54 hits, 48 shots on goal and a plus-17 rating through 45 contests.
