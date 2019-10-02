Wild's Carson Soucy: Makes NHL roster
Soucy has made the Wild's 23-man roster, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Soucy looks set to be the last man on the blue line with Greg Pateryn out after groin surgery. While Soucy may be inactive most nights, he has some upside for penalty minutes as a tough defender. He was plus-3 with an assist and eight penalty minutes in the preseason.
