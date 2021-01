Soucy provided an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Soucy helped out on Zach Parise's second-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. Through five games, the assist is Soucy's only point. He's also produced a plus-3 rating, five hits and three blocked shots. A defensive-minded player, the 26-year-old isn't likely to interest most fantasy managers.