Soucy (illness) won't travel with the team for Friday's game in Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

As evidenced by this news, Soucy will miss his second straight game after missing Thursday's tilt with the ailment. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Greg Pateryn and Brad Hunt are expected to continue to operate as the team's third defensive pair for Friday's game.

