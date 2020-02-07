Wild's Carson Soucy: Missing more time
Soucy (illness) won't travel with the team for Friday's game in Dallas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
As evidenced by this news, Soucy will miss his second straight game after missing Thursday's tilt with the ailment. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Greg Pateryn and Brad Hunt are expected to continue to operate as the team's third defensive pair for Friday's game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.