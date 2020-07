According to Minnesota's training camp roster, Soucy (upper body) is no longer listed on injured reserve.

Soucy was given a 2-4 week timetable when he was placed on IR in late February, so he's had more than enough time to make a full recovery during the league's hiatus. The 25-year-old blueliner, who picked up 14 points while posting a plus-16 rating in 55 games during the regular season, is expected to skate on the Wild's bottom pairing once postseason play gets underway in August.