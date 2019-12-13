Soucy dished out two assists and was a plus-4 in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Soucy has performed extremely well in the absence of both Jared Spurgeon (hand) and Greg Pateryn (groin) in the month of December, getting bumped up to the top-four on the back end by coach Bruce Boudreau. Soucy has racked up five points, eight blocks and is a plus-10 rating in his past five games. Gone are the days when the 25-year-old was worried about making the lineup, as he's proved to be an every-night player for the Wild going forward.