Soucy secured a three-year, $8.25 million deal with the Wild on Monday.

Soucy cemented himself as a regular in the lineup for Minnesota this season, as he registered seven goals, seven assists and 69 hits in 55 games while averaging 15:38 of ice time. The blueliner figures to continue logging big minutes with Minnesota next season and could push for the 30-point mark in a full 82-game campaign.