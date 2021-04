Soucy notched an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Soucy dished a seam pass to Kevin Fiala on the Wild's fourth goal of the game. The 26-year-old Soucy has helpers in consecutive outings, and he's up to a career-high 15 points in 38 appearances this year. The Canadian blueliner has added a plus-20 rating, 46 hits, 47 PIM and 39 blocked shots while working on the Wild's third pairing.