Wild's Carson Soucy: Pots first NHL goal
Soucy scored his first career goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
The 25-year-old rookie converted a pass from Victor Rask after the center had displayed some masterful puck control in the Carolina end to create the chance. Soucy has only two points through 20 games, and his bottom-pair role for the Wild will afford him little fantasy value moving forward.
