Soucy recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Soucy earned the secondary assist on Luke Johnson's first career goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Soucy continues to produce modest offense with 12 points, 27 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 32 contests. He's added 43 PIM, 40 hits and 37 blocked shots this season in a third-pairing role.