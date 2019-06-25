Wild's Carson Soucy: Qualified despite lack of NHL time
Soucy received a qualifying offer from the Wild on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Soucy has just three scoreless NHL appearances under his belt, and those came back in 2017-18. That being said, you can never have enough franchise depth on the blue line and Soucy brings an interesting physical profile at 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds.
