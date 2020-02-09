Soucy (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Soucy has missed the last two games while dealing with the illness, but made an appearance at morning skate, signifying he's return for a return. The 25-year-old has really emerged as a steady two-way defenseman in his first full NHL season, collecting 12 points in 49 games to go along with a team-best plus-15 rating. He'll slot into the third defensive pair with Greg Pateryn on Sunday, leaving Brad Hunt the odd man out on the back end.