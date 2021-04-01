Soucy produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Soucy set up Kirill Kaprizov for the Wild's first goal of the game 8:23 into the third period. The 26-year-old Soucy has three helpers in his last five games -- he's found ways to get involved in the offense despite a third-pairing role. The rearguard has 11 points, 39 PIM, 33 hits, 31 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 28 contests. The solid all-around production, save for special-teams work, could give Soucy some extra value in deeper fantasy formats.